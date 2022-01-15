Western Iowa towns salting, plowing and declaring snow emergencies

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — In the state of Iowa, there are about 900 plow trucks. In Council Bluffs, there were 20 clearing the roads and in the towns of Harlan and Treynor, there's a total of eight.

Harlan's mayor said there will be a snow emergency in effect on Saturday, which limits street parking to one side or the other.

"Our biggest hurdle, if you will, is around the downtown square, we windrow the snow into big piles on the center, with cars and traffic flowing around each side of those windrows and then we'll go back when the event is over and clean up those windrows and haul that snow away," Harlan Mayor Mike Kolbe said.

"We are on a hill, so we know there's a lot of streets that are hilly," Treynor City Administrator Michael Holton said. "If you have those slopes, those are the ones that can become treacherous and dangerous and so we want to make sure they're taken care of first, as well as the intersections that maybe are right next to a major highway."

Council Bluffs Public Works said they expect the bridges to start freezing up first, so they have pre-salted to prevent surface freezing.

