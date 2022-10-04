Western Iowa veterans take off on Honor Flight to D.C. Tuesday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Gary Lynn Driver, who served in the U.S. military between 1954 and 1957, was all smiles when confirming his excitement for Honor Flight that departed for Washington D.C. from Eppley Airfield Tuesday morning.

"So much so,” said Driver. “I want to go see all of this stuff out there, it was nice serving, but this is even better. I have a bunch of great friends going with me!”

All over the country, honor flights take veterans involved in past wars and conflicts to the nation’s capital. From the Omaha area, 47 service members were scheduled for Tuesday’s Honor Flight.

That also includes Kevin Taylor and Leroy Sulley, who between the two, served in the military for a combined 59 years.

“It means I get to see a lot of things that I probably wouldn’t have had the chance to otherwise. So I’m kind of happy for it” said Taylor, who served in the Army from 1987 to 2008.

“Same thing, never been there, get to see something I’ve never seen,” said Sulley, who served in the Army from 1981 through 2019. “It was in the bucket list, but getting there…” he trailed off.

The Honor Flight will return on Thursday after the veterans see the sights and monuments of Washington D.C.

