Western Nebraska man dies after shooting stemming from family dispute

MORRILL COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Troopers and investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) assisted the Morrill County Sheriff's Office in responding to a fatal shooting in Morrill County.

Authorities responded to a residence near Broadwater at around 6:30 p.m. mountain time.

According to NSP, a family dispute resulted in the shooting death of 57-year-old Rodney Bennett. The Morrill County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Joseph Bennett before troopers arrived.

NSP was requested to be the lead agency once it was learned that the victim died from his injuries.

An autopsy is planned and the investigation is ongoing.

