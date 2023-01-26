Westgate Elementary reveals new book vending machine to encourage reading

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Westgate Elementary has a new tool to encourage reading.

On Wednesday, it unveiled a new book vending machine. The machine runs on special tokens staff members give to students.

Westside Community Schools hopes it encourages excitement and passion for reading among students.

“It's gonna help us increase our students' love of literacy and get books in our student's homes, and the pride of just getting to own your own book is very exciting for our students,” said Principal Amanda Moon.

Christ Child Society of Omaha helped make the vending machine possible with donations.

A thousand dollars has been committed to refilling the machine with books every year.

