Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Westlake Ace Hardware stocks up as customers prepare for Omaha snowstorm midweek

This winter storm is now on its way and now is the time to prepare if you haven't already.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 11:50:29-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ace Hardware is gearing up to see lots of people over the next few days as we prepare for snow this midweek.

"We have lots of shovels, tons of ice melt, so we’re not gonna run short," Sean Grant, general manager, said.

Grant said the amount of people that come in depends on how many inches of snow we get.

"Over four, you start to see people start to come in," he said. "Once you start to getting to six to eight, you really get busy."

Not everyone is stocking up. Customers said whatever comes their way later this week, they’ll be ready for it.

"We got some salt a couple weeks ago, we’ve got our shovels ready and snowblower ready," Ryan Bailey, a customer, said. "I think we’re in good shape."

"We have a snow blower and shovels at home," Danna O'Neill, a customer, said. "You live in Nebraska, you have to have them."

No matter what the approach, Grant says now’s the time to prepare for what’s coming.

"People want to have everything they can have on hand so they don’t have to go anywhere," Grant said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018