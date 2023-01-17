Westlake Ace Hardware stocks up as customers prepare for Omaha snowstorm midweek

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ace Hardware is gearing up to see lots of people over the next few days as we prepare for snow this midweek.

"We have lots of shovels, tons of ice melt, so we’re not gonna run short," Sean Grant, general manager, said.

Grant said the amount of people that come in depends on how many inches of snow we get.

"Over four, you start to see people start to come in," he said. "Once you start to getting to six to eight, you really get busy."

Not everyone is stocking up. Customers said whatever comes their way later this week, they’ll be ready for it.

"We got some salt a couple weeks ago, we’ve got our shovels ready and snowblower ready," Ryan Bailey, a customer, said. "I think we’re in good shape."

"We have a snow blower and shovels at home," Danna O'Neill, a customer, said. "You live in Nebraska, you have to have them."

No matter what the approach, Grant says now’s the time to prepare for what’s coming.

"People want to have everything they can have on hand so they don’t have to go anywhere," Grant said.

