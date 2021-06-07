Westlake Ace Hardware stores hosting fan drive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Westlake Ace Hardware stores throughout the Omaha area are hosting a fan drive to benefit The Salvation Army.

Customers are asked to donate by rounding up their purchases at the register. All donations collected in the area go towards buying new box fans for The Salvation Army.

Last year, Omaha-area Westlake customers donated nearly $9,500 equating to 673 fans given to the local Salvation Army for distribution to fellow citizens

People can also make donations online by clicking here.

The fan drive will be held through June 20.

Fans will be distributed in July.

