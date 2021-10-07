Westside community comes together for homecoming after year hiatus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last year, Westside High School had to downsize its homecoming celebration because of COVID-19. But this week, they’re back with all the school spirit and community support Westside has come to enjoy.

Assistant principal Andy Wane says the tight-knit community is ready to come back together for the week of celebrations.

“Here it’s just so natural, because everything feeds into one high school," Wane said. "And it's really back better than ever this year. A lot of people want to be involved.”

Among the supporters this year are Westside royalty from years gone by, as far back as 1958.

Many of them, like Dr. Meagan Van Gelder, the 1988 Homecoming Queen, and a current school board member, have stayed in the community. Now they're watching their own children experience the excitement of homecoming week.

“Let it be a reminder that they are a part of something bigger than themselves," Van Gelder said. "It's a wonderful place to be."

After having only a game and naming of royalty last year, Westside and all its supporters are ready to come together again for all the outdoor parades, pep rallies, games, and dances.

“It does feel like a small town tonight," Van Gelder said before the parade on Wednesday. "So it’s that community feel and that excitement and pride.”

The Westside football team will be facing off against Norfolk this Friday at 7 pm. Wane says he's liking the team's chances and thinks they'll bring a lot of passion for the homecoming game.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.