Westside Community Schools extending mask requirements through Oct.29

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In an email from Westside Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Lucas, the district announced that it is extending mask requirements through the end of October.

"We are thankful to be wrapping up a successful 1st quarter of school this week. Thank you for your support, patience, and flexibility as we do all we can to keep our students and staff in school in a safe manner as we continue to navigate confirmed cases and quarantines due to the ongoing pandemic," said Lucas in the email.

He said the school district "will continue to analyze our internal data, as well as community-wide data in the coming weeks, and will make an announcement on/around October 26th about whether masks will be required or optional in November."

Westside also released the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of school:

Total Confirmed Cases within District 66:

Students

Staff

TOTAL

Week of August 16-22

18

3

21

Week of August 23-29



35

6

41

Week of August 30 – Sept 5

26

3

29

Week of September 6 – 12

20

3

23

Week of September 13 – 19

19

0

19

Week of September 20 – 26

14

5

19

Week of September 27 – October 3

10

6

16

Week of October 4 – October 10

13

3

16



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.