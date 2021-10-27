Westside Community Schools making masks optional at some locations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Westside Community Schools, it will be making masks optional once again at some of its schools.

The district said, “We are going back to OPTIONAL masks for our 7th-12th graders, staff, and visitors at Westside MIDDLE and Westside HIGH Schools beginning on Monday, November 1st. We have had very few cases in both WMS and WHS over the past few weeks and all students and staff in these facilities have had ample time to get vaccinated if they chose to do so.”

It added, “Masks will still be required for pre-K-6th grade students, visitors, and staff at all elementary and pre-school sites.”

The district said it will continue to weigh many factors when making masking decisions, including:

Number of confirmed cases within our school district decreasing instead of increasing by week on a consistent and steady basis.

Number of quarantines within our school district decreasing instead of increasing by week on a consistent and steady basis.

Number of total confirmed cases per 100,000 residents per week decreasing instead of increasing by week within Douglas County.

Number of total school-aged children with confirmed cases per week decreasing instead of increasing by week within Douglas County.

Access to vaccinations for our elementary-aged students allowing their families to make decisions as to whether or not the vaccine is something they want for their child(ren).

Total Confirmed Cases within District 66:

Students Staff TOTAL Week of August 23-29 35 6 41 Week of August 30 – Sept 5 26 3 29 Week of September 6 – 12 20 3 23 Week of September 13 – 19 19 0 19 Week of September 20 – 26 14 5 19 Week of September 27 – October 3 10 6 16 Week of October 4 – October 10 13 3 16 Week of October 11 – October 17 22 4 26 Week of October 18 – October 24 9 0 9

Recent cases at the district's middle and high schools:

MIDDLE SCHOOL

HIGH SCHOOL

Sept 20 – Sept 26 1 6 Sept 27 – Oct 3 1 4 Oct 4 – Oct 10 3 6 Oct 11 – Oct 17 2 3 Oct 18 – Oct 24 1 2

