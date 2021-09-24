Westside digital citizenship forum addresses cyberbullying, TikTok challenges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Keeping student online interactions safe was all part of a forum at Westside High School on Thursday evening.

The digital citizenship forum covered topics like cyber-bullying and included a discussion about a TikTok challenge where students vandalize and steal items from school bathrooms.

Karen Haase, who's an attorney, talked about how parents need to have a continual conversation with their kids about the dangers and consequences of using social media platforms.

"We need to digitally parent. We need to be on the same platform that our kids are on, we need to be talking with our kids about how we're using social media, how they're using social media, how influencers are using it. It's where you walk alongside your kid and live your life online with them and not from a distance of telling them what to do and what not to do,” said Haase.

There will be another forum at Westside Middle School on October 21 and officials say anyone can attend.

