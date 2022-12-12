Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Westside High School gym dedicated to former superintendent Dr. Jim Tangdall

Dr. Tangdall died in 2019 but his family continues to support Westside.
Posted at 7:47 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 08:47:02-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Westside Community Schools dedicated its high school gym to a longtime educator, coach and superintendent for District 66 Saturday.

Westside's gym will now carry the name of Dr. Jim Tangdall.

Tangdall spent his entire career with Westside, teaching math and coaching basketball and serving as the principal of Westside High School for 13 years before retiring as superintendent.

"We lived Westside 24/7 and we were lucky to be part of that. He came to plays and band concerts. Very dedicated to the district, the kids and the staff," said Steve Tangdall, Dr. Tangdall's son.

Dr. Tangdall died in 2019, but his family continues to support Westside through many projects and opportunities.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018