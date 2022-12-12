Westside High School gym dedicated to former superintendent Dr. Jim Tangdall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Westside Community Schools dedicated its high school gym to a longtime educator, coach and superintendent for District 66 Saturday.

Westside's gym will now carry the name of Dr. Jim Tangdall.

Tangdall spent his entire career with Westside, teaching math and coaching basketball and serving as the principal of Westside High School for 13 years before retiring as superintendent.

"We lived Westside 24/7 and we were lucky to be part of that. He came to plays and band concerts. Very dedicated to the district, the kids and the staff," said Steve Tangdall, Dr. Tangdall's son.

Dr. Tangdall died in 2019, but his family continues to support Westside through many projects and opportunities.

