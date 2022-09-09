Students, teachers push back on Westside's West Campus reputation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When you think of high school you probably think of a big building like Westside High School.

But inside the Westside High School West Campus, students have the opportunity for a more personalized, one-on-one education that meets their comfort, needs and interests.

About 50 students fill the halls and find comfort in being themselves.

"It's just a good environment to be around, all the people here, I get along with almost everybody and the teachers make me feel welcome," said Ty'Juon Cox, a junior at the West Campus.

Cox said having the support has helped his education.

"As far as me being caught up on work, I've done way better than I thought I ever could do," he said.

This model gives students more time and individualized attention to get the help they might need.

"Not only in that class, but then we have individual work time that they can come to me and they can get caught up, if they have questions, it's like a no judgement zone," Carey Starns, an english teacher, said.

And teachers are able to scale in on the students interests and goals. Although the campus might be separate from the main high school, they get the same opportunities.

"Last year we did a career fair, we started taking students to a variety of different colleges so that they could get college visits, we've also done industry tours, where we take them out into businesses so that they can see what's available to them," said Rick Painter, district coordinator of secondary counseling.

And these opportunities have been successful on this campus.

"Last year we had two students get full-ride scholarships to UNO and Metro (Metropolitan Community College) and so they have the same opportunities," Emily Vlcek, a special education teacher, said.

Students could be placed at this campus for a variety of reasons. But teachers and students feel there is often a misconception that this is where bad students go. But its for students to feel safe and thrive in a smaller setting.

"They are comfortable here, they know that they can trust us, I think every person, in this building, has someone that can go to," Vlcek said.

For Cox, he said coming to this campus has actually allowed him to enjoy coming to school.

"Don't judge, because you don't know, until you find out," he said.

The next career fair at this campus is September 22. If you'd like to be involved you can email communications@westside66.net, the district said.

