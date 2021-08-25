Westside holds forum on diversity

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Westside invited the community to discuss their We Side program on Tuesday evening.

The initiative aims to embed diversity, equity, and inclusion in the district's day-to-day operations and curriculum.

They say their goal is to break down walls and welcome everyone with dignity and respect.

"We don't want this to appear as something else that we have to do,” said Ericka Payton, Principal of Westside High School West Campus. “We want to make this appear that this is just the way we do things here at Westside, this is a natural part of our culture."

The district says they'll need the help of the community and parents to make this initiative successful.

