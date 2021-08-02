Watch
Westside schools to require masks for younger students, optional for those eligible for the vaccine

Middle and high school students will not be required to wear masks
Posted at 6:26 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 19:42:45-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Westside Community Schools announced that younger children, pre-K to 6th grade, will be required to wear masks when they start school in the fall. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district will make masks optional for students in middle and high school, the age group old enough to receive the vaccine.

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018