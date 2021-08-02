Westside schools to require masks for younger students, optional for those eligible for the vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Westside Community Schools announced that younger children, pre-K to 6th grade, will be required to wear masks when they start school in the fall. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district will make masks optional for students in middle and high school, the age group old enough to receive the vaccine.

3 News Now reporter, Alyssa Curtis is at the school board meeting for Westside and will have a report during the 10 p.m. newscast.

UPDATE on pandemic plan for WESTSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT: Masks will be REQUIRED for those in pre k- 6th grade (those who are not eligible for the vaccine due to age). Masks will be OPTIONAL for those in middle and high school (those who are eligible for vaccine). — Alyssa Curtis (@AlyssaNCurtis) August 2, 2021

