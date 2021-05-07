Westside teachers have hands full with triplets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Otis Seals is the new head baseball coach at Westside High School. He's married to Molly Seals, a kindergarten teacher at Prairie Lane in Westside. The two met while they were students in the district.

The Seals family grew by three this fall. They had triplets. Two girls and a boy: Stevie, Sutton and Otis.

"Sometimes you have to ask for help which I've never been good at all. I'm still not good at it, but it's necessary," said Molly.

The babies were on different formulas and needed different bottles so they had to perfect a system to limit stress. They say planning is key.

The couple had a difficult road to parenthood. They dealt with infertility for years and underwent treatments.

Molly said she felt alone after suffering a pregnancy loss.

"Not knowing truly what the future held, there was no light at the end of the tunnel," Molly said.

She found support through social media groups of women who had shared similar experiences.

"Having people respond and say, 'We went through that, too' and 'I know what you're going through' because before I didn't know anybody," Molly said she found comfort in these conversations and posts.

The Seals always held out hope and continued fertility treatments.

"If I could told you back in 2017 yeah we're going to go through this, but we're going to have three beautiful triplets after, would you have taken that deal and I think both of us would," said Otis. They realized their journey to parenthood had emotional lows, but they're thankful for where they are now.

