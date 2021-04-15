What are the best, safest ways for seniors to enjoy spring?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Immanuel Communities, which are non-profit senior living communities, hope residents can go out and socialize now that the vaccine is here.

Older adults like Don Royal in Omaha say they are ready to travel again.

"During the pandemic, we didn't go anywhere from February through January, we were just at home," Royal said. "Now we feel comfortable after getting the vaccine, both shots, waited our time period to be fully effective, we ready to travel again."

That's exactly what Jennifer Knecht with Immanuel wants seniors to do: step out into spring.

"If you're home alone and you don't see people often during the day and maybe you've been doing a little Zooming, you're getting familiar with technology, that's a great thing to stay connected, but it does not replace the face to face smile you get from your neighbor or the face to face smell you might see from your son or daughter," Knecht said.

Immanuel Communities has a Stepping Out guide for seniors to live their best lives. It has six core tenants.

"Very seriously, consider getting vaccinated especially if you are over the age of 65, we've strongly, strongly encouraged that," Knecht said. "A couple of the other tenants are: make sure you don't just take off your mask and step out and everything is all good because we still are slowly stepping back."

Re-engaging with the world is also key.

"Re-exploring some of those things that just make your heart sing because we know mind body and spirit is what creates the healthiest, most happiest person," Knecht said.

It is sound advice to consider as everyone waits for the next chapter to unfold.

For the guide, visit the Immanuel website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.