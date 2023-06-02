What is tick surveillance? Douglas County Health wants to understand threats to humans and pets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A few weeks ago, Anchor Mary Nelson found the first tick of the season on one of her dogs and, like many pet owners, she was concerned about the diseases they carry.

Leaders with Douglas County Health Department told 3 News Now that they're dragging for ticks — or collecting them — to monitor for disease. Health department crews were out at Zorinsky Lake on Friday.

"Ticks can carry a variety of different health conditions or health threats if you will,” said Health Director, Dr. Lindsay Huse. “So, it's important that we know what's in our area, so this is really a way to expand tick surveillance, not just in Douglas County, but really around the state."

Huse explained ticks aren't new here, but with travel and changes in climate, the kinds of ticks in the area are changing.

After working at Zorinsky, crews drug for ticks at Hummel Park in North Omaha. It's the first year Douglas County Health has done this sort of tick surveillance.

