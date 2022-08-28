Watch Now
What should you know about monkeypox in Douglas County

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 6:12 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 19:12:34-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There is information about monkeypox (MPX) that the Douglas County Health Department thinks you should know about.

This includes who can catch monkeypox and symptoms to look out for

See press release below:

"MPX is a virus that can make you sick, including a rash, which may look like bumps on your skin, pimples or blisters.

Some people have a flu-like illness before they develop a rash.

Anyone can get and spread MPX. The outbreak currently is disproportionately affecting men who have sex with men and individuals meeting partners through online websites, digital applications, or at social events.

Anyone who has high-risk contact with a person with MPX can be infected, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity."

