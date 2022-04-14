'What were you wearing?' art installation at UNO works bring awareness to sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month and an art installation at the University of Nebraska-Omaha (UNO) is working to combat myths surrounding rape culture.

We want to warn you that the above video could be distressing to some viewers.

The exhibit is called "What Were You Wearing?"

It features stories from actual university students and clothing that represents their experiences. The intent is to show sexual assault is never about the clothing people choose to wear.

Organizers hope the exhibit allows visitors to evaluate why society asks survivors "what were you wearing?" in the first place, and why they say it is such a harmful question.

“I hope when people come into this space that they’re taking away what they need from this. That they’re able to come into this space and kind of sit with themselves and any biases they have around clothing, around sexual violence, around questions that they may have asked, things that we see in media, that somehow people who experience violence ask for that violence to come to them," said Alex Pecoraro, Survivor and Victim Advocate with UNO's Gender and Sexuality Resource Center.

The display is up in the student center building until Friday.

UNO's annual Take Back the Night rally takes place Friday at 6 p.m., giving survivors and advocates a chance to come together.

The event starts on the main campus and participants march to Memorial Park.

Visit UNO's Gender and Sexuality Resource Center website here.

