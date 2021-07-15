What you need to know about La Vista storm debris cleanup

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you live in La Vista and haven’t rid your yard of vegetation debris that came down during last weekend’s storm, the city will be picking it up one day next week.

The city said:

On Monday, July 19, the City of La Vista will begin curbside pickup of residential tree and vegetation debris from the recent storm.



La Vista Public Works will be making one pass per street within La Vista city limits beginning on Monday, July 19 th at 7:00 a.m. If a City of La Vista resident has tree or vegetation debris to be picked up, it must be placed in a stack near curb lines by 7:00 a.m. on July 19.



City staff will not be going into yards to collect debris. Please make sure that debris is not blocking sidewalks or streets. Debris should be cut a maximum of 6 feet in length and should be no more than 4 inches in diameter.



If you have questions regarding curbside pickup, please contact La Vista Public Works, 402.331.8927.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.