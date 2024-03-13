What's game day without food? CHI Center's menu ready for NCAA tournament in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The bracket isn't set yet but the menu is. Get an inside look at the new flavors fans will find at the CHI Health Center when the NCAA tournament comes to Omaha.



The CHI Health Center is gearing up to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament and that includes an all-new menu item.

From traditional snack items with a twist to a burger for lunch or dinner, there is something for everyone.

Watch the video to see what's on the menu and what downtown Omaha neighborhood reporter Molly Hudson thought of some of the food she got to try.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From garlicky popcorn to Hawaiian hotdogs, the CHI Health Center has a game plan and is showing all the right moves.

It's not a sporting event without a snack. Nine new menu items will add to all the madness with the first and second rounds of NCAA tournament in Omaha on March 21 and 23.

Shaking up a traditional snack item like popcorn or soft pretzel bites or adding a unique twist to a classic burger, after sampling many of the new items, the tastes are just as good as the names.

"Sometimes the items, the names comes first and then items come after that," said Tyler Humphrey, executive chef. "The 'Heat Check' burger, what can we do to make this you know, and layer the heat into the burger, in that case, that came first."

So whether you are a hotdog person or maybe prefer a messy wing, this nine item menu is suitable to satisfy fans of any team.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.