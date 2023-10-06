What's new at Bellevue Berry Farm for the 2023 season

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The Bellevue Berry Farm and Pumpkin Patch has been open for the past three weeks, but now is their busiest time of the season.

Co-owner Tyson Schaefer said 50,000-60,000 people visit the farm checking out all it has to offer. Each year brings something new for guests to explore.

"We completely redid our haunted house and added a lot of things to the haunted hayride,” He said.

Guests said they love the kids' play areas, and picking out the right pumpkin. Schaefer said the hayride is the farm's most popular attraction, this year they’ve added a haunted hayride option with new animatronic props.

More information and where to purchase tickets can be found on Bellevue Berry Farm’s website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.