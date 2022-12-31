When and where you can light off fireworks in the metro on New Year's

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Soon folks across the metro will be ringing in the new year and many will celebrate by lighting the fuse on fireworks.

"During the new year's season in Sarpy County, we can be open December 29, 30 and 31st. We are basically open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily," said Vince Bellino with Bellino Fireworks. "So, we just started sales yesterday right and we anticipate business to pick up here as we roll into the holiday weekend.” Bellino Fireworks has a stand open at 501 Olson Drive in Papillion.

Firework sales have already started in Sarpy County and Council Bluffs.

Bellino said it can be a busy few days just before New Year's but said it doesn’t really compare to the sales they see on the Fourth of July.

“The new year season is a good way to keep our name out there and allow us to sell a little bit," said Bellino. "About 99 percent of our business is done during the Fourth of July this is just a little bit added at the end."

There are some things folks will want to keep in mind if they are planning on starting their new year off with a bang because not everyone in the metro can start lighting off at the same time.

Papillion started allowing folks to set off their fireworks Thursday and will allow it up until midnight on New Year's Eve. In Omaha, Bellevue and Council Bluffs the window opens Saturday evening. Unfortunately, you can't celebrate the new year with fireworks if you live in La Vista.

The metro will soon be booming with the sound of new year celebrations and if you want to participate just remember, it is only fun if everyone stays safe.

“There is an intended use for each product so make sure you celebrate safely during the new year," said Bellino. "The product has a label on it for how you should use it so make sure you are using it wisely."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.