'When I first saw it, I was not happy': Snow and wind cause issues inside home for one homeowner

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Just like people all over the metro this week Margo Esson noticed brown water spots on her ceiling as temperatures rose and snow melted.

"When I first saw it, I will tell you I was not happy," Esson said.

She was worried she had a serious problem with her roof. So she called Matt Hill at Koala Insulation.

"So as you can see on the ceiling here, the dark kind of looking caramel color is your water spots," Hill said. "That is water coming down from the roof deck, dripping through the insulation and causing water marks on the ceiling."

He confirms that the spots happened after snow blew into Esson's roof vents and melted. This is a unique situation caused by snow and wind like we saw the past couple of weeks.

"In this case, this was kind of an anomaly where we had snow coming through the actual box vents through the roof causing moisture... penetration into the attic," Hill said.

But Hill says the most common cause of brown water spots on ceilings is caused from the lack of insulation and ventilation in attics.

Esson did have new insulation blown in which gave her peace of mind.

"The fact that, yes, there's lots of spots but I didn't have really bad damage. I'm thankful," Esson said.

Koala Insulation says future problems could potentially be prevented with proper insulation and ventilation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.