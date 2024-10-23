When to fire a weapon: OPD shows us the training that officers will revisit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Lighting and sound is very realistic that we would hear on the street," said Officer Greg O'Neil, Omaha Police Department.



Reporter Molly Hudson experienced four different scenarios on the simulator, used for training.

OPD told KMTV that all officers have been through some sort of simulation through this VirTra system.

All officers up to Captain rank will have to go through this training again next week following two shootings involving officers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Give me a thumbs up if you're ready, alright, here we go," O'Neil said reporter Molly Hudson.

Through multiple scenarios, reporter Molly Hudson experienced the adrenaline, atmosphere and life-or-death decision-making that happens in a short amount of time.

This VirTra system is designed to make training feel as real as possible -- with 600 different scenarios that can be altered to create a unique experience for each officer going through it.

"You kind of go in there and you freeze a little bit, don't you? First of all, you have to get used to the 2D world, it's not 3D, best that, you know, you can possibly do in a simulation but you still get the feeling," O'Neil said.

OPD told KMTV that all officers have been through some sort of simulation through this system. Next week though all officers up to captain rank will have to revisit it.

It comes after two recent shootings involving officers. Chief Todd Schmaderer announced last week this additional training will be required.

"We are sending all officers, all ranks, especially during in service and we try to send different scenarios that maybe have happened across the whole country through if it's an active shooter or de-escalation for behavioral health," O'Neil said.

We watched as Officer Anthony Nguyen de-escalated a behavioral health situation.

"None of us wake up to say, I can't wait to go take a human life today. I am happy to say in 20 years I have never been able to do that, I am very happy to say that," Ofc. Nguyen said.

This virtual setup is just part of the training that happens.

"There is no one tool, one thing that prepares our people, it's a variety of decision-making tools," Sgt. Jon Gordon.

In this room -- simulated spaces create even more opportunities for decision-making training.

"We are constantly honing the skills, do you hold and challenge, do you need to make emergency entry into the room for some reason or can you physically de-escalate," Sgt. Gordon said.

Each scenario emphasizing --

"Things happen very quickly, right? They roll extremely quick," O'Neil said.

The goal in the future is to get even more technology to better equip the officers, including VR headsets for training.