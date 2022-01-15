Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Whiskey lovers will have to wait; Omaha Whiskey Fest postponed until September

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Erik Schelzig/AP
FILE - In this March 19, 2015 file photo, bottles of spirits are on display at the Prichard's Distillery in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig)
Whiskey Exports
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 14:11:49-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you were looking to wet your whistle at Omaha Whiskey Fest, you will have to wait until later this year.

The Omaha Whiskey Fest has been postponed until Sept 24, 2022.

All tickets and hotel bookings will be honored for the new date.

“The integrity of our event is of the utmost importance to us. We know this is a disappointment, but we want this to be the best and safest experience for all whiskey lovers, and think this is the right call with vendor travel restrictions, current mask mandates, supply issues, and the recommendations of local health experts with the latest data,” says OWF Board Member Laurie Hellbusch of Spirit World Wine & Spirits.

For any more information about the event or further updates click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018