Whiskey lovers will have to wait; Omaha Whiskey Fest postponed until September

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you were looking to wet your whistle at Omaha Whiskey Fest, you will have to wait until later this year.

The Omaha Whiskey Fest has been postponed until Sept 24, 2022.

All tickets and hotel bookings will be honored for the new date.

“The integrity of our event is of the utmost importance to us. We know this is a disappointment, but we want this to be the best and safest experience for all whiskey lovers, and think this is the right call with vendor travel restrictions, current mask mandates, supply issues, and the recommendations of local health experts with the latest data,” says OWF Board Member Laurie Hellbusch of Spirit World Wine & Spirits.

