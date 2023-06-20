'White girl wasted': Sarpy County pool says adults broke in, trashed the place overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three people decided to enjoy the water for themselves Friday night into early Saturday morning at Meadows Community Pool, much of it caught by security cameras.

It was approximately a quarter-after-midnight when three people, appearing to be white adult females, climbed the fence, said Tina Larson. She is the board president of Sarpy County Sanitary Improvement District 65, which runs the pool.

"We joke around; It was almost like they were 'white girl wasted,'" Larson said.

There may be plenty of material on video that the pool staff is joking about, but they aren't laughing about what they say is nearly $500 worth of concessions that were lost, either stolen or ice cream that melted when a freezer was left open.

Pool staff says they vomited both in and outside the pool.

The pool needed to close on Saturday for cleaning. There's also the lost income from that and the cost of cleaning supplies to consider, they say.

Surveillance video shows the three swimming, using the kids' slide and jumping from the lifeguard's chair. They left behind alcohol and appeared intoxicated in the video.

Part of the video 3 News Now did not feature in the television version of this story shows one of them choosing to go completely nude.

"When we were young and teens, and maybe even college age — I don't hardly know anybody that didn't do something like jump a fence and try to go swimming. Or use your neighbor's pool when they're gone," Larson said. "When you're young, your brain isn't fully developed and you make bad decisions. As adults, you should be beyond making those kinds of decisions. That's inexcusable."

Larson said she planned to suggest in the SID meeting Monday night that better security cameras be installed.

Video shows them driving a black sedan. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is investigating and says anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information should call them at (402) 593-2288.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.