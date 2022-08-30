White House, Treasury announces broadband internet plans in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The White House and U.S. Treasury announced the approval of broadband plans for five additional states including Nebraska.

It's under the capital projects fund in the "American Rescue Plan Act."

The other states approved today include Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana and North Dakota.

Leaders say it'll increase access to affordable high-speed internet for more than 90,000 homes and businesses.

"The pandemic was a national teaching moment that quality, affordable, high-speed broadband is a necessity – an economic and educational necessity, not a luxury in the United States today," said Gene Sperling, senior advisor to the President of the United States.

President Biden's goal is better access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for all Americans. It also looks to improve connectivity for critical services and expand economic opportunities.

