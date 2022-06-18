'Why do people do that?': Omaha Persian restaurant has plant display stolen

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Typically when you are walking into Ahmad's Persian Cuisine, right off of Dodge Street, you will notice a large display of hibiscus plants.

That changed on Wednesday night when the flowers and pots were reportedly stolen.

The owner of Ahmad's spoke with 3 News Now about how it felt to see such a beautiful display taken away.

"It's a bummer," said Ahmad Nazar. "Why do people do that?"

Nazar said that he had paid around $800 to create this flower display to make the front of his well-known restaurant more appealing to the eye.

He also explained that the incident was not caught on any security cameras as it happened in an area that was out of view for the building security cameras.

This is a large cost for a restaurant that, like many others, is struggling against supply chain issues, staffing shortages and the pandemic.

"I don't want to punish anyone," said Nazar.

He says that he does not want to raise his prices to keep up with these demands because he believes this would hurt the number of customers that will come to his restaurant.

The restaurateur also opened up about not seeing the same number of customers and considered why that might be. Could it be the weather, the cost of gas or just not having the funds to go out to eat? The answer isn't clear-cut.

Nazar's attitude towards the situation however is not one of defeat.

"It's a bummer but life goes on," he said.

Nazar has plans to make sure future flower pots are anchored in place securely. He repeatedly stated that he has no plans of giving up even when presented with the various setbacks that are presented to him.

