Widespread damage after strong storms hit metro

OMAHA, NE — A strong line of storms swept through eastern Nebraska overnight causing downed power lines, power outages, downed trees and property damage.

Wind gusts in excess of 80 miles per hour hit many parts of metro Omaha. At one point during the night tornado sirens went off even though there were no tornado warnings. NWS Omaha said the sirens were activated due to storms bringing winds in excess of 74 mph.

As of 3 a.m., OPPD is reporting there are still more than 180,000 customers without electricity.

Social media posts showed examples of downed trees and power lines, and damage to homes and cars from fallen trees.

At this point there have been no reports of any serious injuries caused by the storm.

