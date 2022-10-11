Wife of GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts doubles down on support of Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in congressional race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The First Lady of Nebraska and wife to the state’s Republican governor, Susanne Shore, took her endorsement of a Democratic congressional candidate a step further Tuesday.

The campaign for Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democratic state senator running in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, released a video on social media furthering Susanne Shore’s support for Pansing Brooks.

"During my time as your First Lady, one legislator has proven that she will always use her voice to fight for not only those kids and their families, but for all Nebraskans, that’s Patty Pansing Brooks,” said Shore.

This could be a bit awkward, as Governor Pete Ricketts has been a fervent supporter of Rep. Mike Flood, endorsing Flood in the primary and special election, and cutting an ad for Flood with former Gov. Dave Heineman.

Shore initially announced her support for Pansing Brooks in June, ahead of the special election in which Flood defeated Pansing Brooks by six points. That victory put Flood in congress, replacing Jeff Fortenberry, and set up a rematch for November.

In the video, Shore cites Pansing Brooks work on juvenile justice issues and protecting victims of sex crimes and domestic violence.

“Patty has shown that she is not only tough on crime but relentless in her work to uplift those who need it the most.”

