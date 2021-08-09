Wife of Omaha fire captain perishes in Plattsmouth blaze

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) - The wife of a captain in the Omaha Fire Department died early Sunday in a house fire in Plattsmouth.

Authorities say 52-year-old Karen Sidener perished in the blaze, along with the couple's two dogs. Her husband is OFD Captain Mark Sidener.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kari Sidener who is the loving wife of our brother, OFD Captain Mark Sidener,” Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “Kari tragically passed away in a house fire yesterday along with their two dogs. Our hearts and prayers are with Mark and his family during this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to 457 Rim Ridge Road around 8 a.m. and were initially unable to enter the home due to smoke and heat.

Our Local 385 Family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our Brother Mark's beloved wife Kari. Rest assured we will do everything possible to ease the burden on him and his family. Please donate if you are able. https://t.co/Kd62QEGNug — Omaha Fire Fighters (@OmahaFire385) August 9, 2021

Once crews were able to enter the home, Sidener’s body was found on the main floor.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but were not successful.

The fire remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office.

Sidener was brought to an area hospital for an autopsy.

