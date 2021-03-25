ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) - The Wildlife Safari Park opens for the season on Saturday.

The Wildlife Safari Park offers a four mile drive-thru experience of North American wildlife. Visitors can also stretch their legs to one of the park's overlooks to view bears, wolves, elk, bison and other wildlife.

The park, located at 16406 292nd St., will be open 9-5 daily.

Masks are strongly encouraged and social distance measures will be in place.

Click here for admission rates.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.