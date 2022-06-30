'Wine Down Wednesday' yoga classes coming to Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you looking for a way to wind down and self-care, you are in luck.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is hosting an event called "Wine Down Wednesday" yoga classes in July. They will take place on July 6 and 20.

According to a press release, participants must be at least 21 years old, bring their own yoga mats, water bottles and necessary equipment. Pre-event registration is required.

Guests can take a mid-week break to re-focus and re-energize their mind and body in a class taught by Lotus House of Yoga instructors.

The ticket includes 1 drink ticket (additional drinks available for purchase), 1-hour yoga class, 1-hour post-workout happy hour and a Stingray Beach feeding experience.

A shuttle ride is available at 5:20 p.m. from the Main Zoo Entrance to Harper Event Center or guests can visit the Zoo during the day and walk to class on their own. The Zoo will not be open to explore after the class.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is committed to taking the necessary precautions to protect the health and wellness of all staff, guests and animals. The Zoo has adopted the principles of a "healthy you, healthy Zoo." Face mask use is at guests’ discretion.

To purchase your tickets and find more details about Wine Down Wednesday Yoga, please visit the Zoo’s website at OmahaZoo.com/Special-Events."

