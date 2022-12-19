Winter Wonderland Emporium Holiday Store allows local mothers to shop for their children for free

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This weekend was the second annual Winter Wonderland Emporium Holiday Store, an event that allows local mothers to shop for their children for free. This year, there was $35,000 worth of donations.

The event gave 650 moms who registered in advance an opportunity to pick up socks, underwear, toys, coats, books and other goodies for their kids and even some treats for themselves ahead of the holidays.

"Our city has a big community of people that have needs and just doesn't know how to find them. We also have a huge community of Omaha that has an abundance of things and doesn't know where to give them. So every event that we do, we seek to be that meeting place where those two can come together and support each other," said Becca Starks, event organizer.

The event is put on by Project Intentional, an organization that was started in 2019 by Sasha Berscheid. The goal was to adopt one mother around Christmas. That year she helped 80 moms.

This year, she's been able to get items to over 1700 kids.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.