Winterfest festival and lighting ceremony happening Friday in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — According to a release from the City of Council Bluffs, the city will be kicking off its holiday celebrations this Friday with performers, a lighting ceremony, giveaways and more.

Between 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., organizers will gather at Bayliss Park for the event.

“Winterfest is our annual lighting ceremony in Bayliss Park,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “What started as a simple countdown in 2015 has grown into a well-attended festival that makes you feel like you’re on a holiday movie set.”

The lighting ceremony is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. with the help of Santa Claus and Mayor Wash singing “Jingle Bells” followed by a countdown to the illumination of more than 40,000 lights.

Other offerings:

· Lighting Ceremony (takes place promptly at 6:30 p.m.)

· Santa Claus

· Reindeer

· Free Arts and Crafts Activities

· Free Balloon Art

· Free Face Painting

· Free Hot Cocoa

· Free Winterfest Bags for first 1,000

· Giveaways including glow sticks, light-up jewelry, jingle bells, etc.

· Salvation Army Brass Ensemble

· Live Ice Sculptor

· Dickens Carolers

· Festive Photo Ops

· Outdoor Holiday Movie

· Food Trucks

· Makers Village (pop-up holiday market)

The event is free to the public. Vendors at Winterfest will have food and other goods available for purchase.

