Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Winterfest festival and lighting ceremony happening Friday in Council Bluffs

items.[0].image.alt
City of Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS CHRISTMAS WINTERFEST
Posted at 1:00 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 14:00:44-05

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — According to a release from the City of Council Bluffs, the city will be kicking off its holiday celebrations this Friday with performers, a lighting ceremony, giveaways and more.

Between 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., organizers will gather at Bayliss Park for the event.

“Winterfest is our annual lighting ceremony in Bayliss Park,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “What started as a simple countdown in 2015 has grown into a well-attended festival that makes you feel like you’re on a holiday movie set.”

The lighting ceremony is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. with the help of Santa Claus and Mayor Wash singing “Jingle Bells” followed by a countdown to the illumination of more than 40,000 lights.

Other offerings:

· Lighting Ceremony (takes place promptly at 6:30 p.m.)

· Santa Claus

· Reindeer

· Free Arts and Crafts Activities

· Free Balloon Art

· Free Face Painting

· Free Hot Cocoa

· Free Winterfest Bags for first 1,000

· Giveaways including glow sticks, light-up jewelry, jingle bells, etc.

· Salvation Army Brass Ensemble

· Live Ice Sculptor

· Dickens Carolers

· Festive Photo Ops

· Outdoor Holiday Movie

· Food Trucks

· Makers Village (pop-up holiday market)

The event is free to the public. Vendors at Winterfest will have food and other goods available for purchase.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018