With cases rising, the Douglas County Health Department recommends flu vaccines

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week is National Influenza Vaccination week and the Douglas County Health Department recommends that those six months of age and older get vaccinated against the flu.

With nearly 900 confirmed cases last week and almost 2,600 since surveillance began in October, the total is more cases than the health department has reported in some previous seasons total.

“The flu season is always hard to predict, but it can bring serious illness,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “We encourage people to get their flu shot as soon as possible because it takes two weeks before it provides protection.”

See more information from the health department below.

The people most at risk of developing serious flu complications are strongly advised to get the vaccine.

That includes people 65 years of age and over, who can receive a higher dose of vaccine, plus anyone with asthma, diabetes, or chronic lung disease. Please seek medical advice if you’re in any of these groups and develop flu-like symptoms.

Children, especially young children, are another group that benefits from vaccine protection. Anyone who expects to be around children, the elderly, or other people with chronic underlying conditions can help protect those individuals by getting vaccinated.

The seasonal flu vaccine is available at pharmacies and most healthcare providers’ offices. All vaccines this season will be made to protect against four strains of the flu – two A strains and two B strains. About 80 percent of the vaccines will be made with egg-based technology but there are two completely egg-free flu vaccine options.

More than 90 percent of the vaccines will be free of preservatives. A nasal spray vaccine is available.

The continuing presence of COVID-19 is another factor. DCHD encourages you to get the flu vaccine to help avoid a dual infection with seasonal flu and COVID-19. Vaccination is strongly recommended for pregnant women who are at a much higher risk for complications.

The vaccine will protect the mother and the baby will have protection for about the first six months of life. After that, they can directly receive the vaccine.

