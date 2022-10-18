With the loss of the Olympic swim trials reports say Omaha Sport Commission plans to bid for another sport

ELKHORN, Neb.(KMTV) — According to reports by the Omaha World-Herald, on Friday the Omaha Sports Commission and MECA plan to make a bid for the 2024 men's and women's Olympic gymnastic trials.

Gymnastics has seen an increase in interest in Omaha and Metro Stars Gymnastics is expecting to open another location because of that, with the possibility of the Olympic trials coming to Omaha.

District Manager of Metro Stars Gymnastics, Rick Johnson said it could have a big impact on young and local gymnasts.

"Certainly I think gymnastics is something where those high-level athletes demonstrate what's possible. But I think athletes of all levels are finding things of value in the sport even if they are not Olympic hopefuls someday," Johnson said.

Johnson said the gymnasts and Metro Stars Gymnastics buzz when any gymnastics trials or Olympic events happen and he said he sees them work harder.

There will likely be a lot of excitement at Metro Stars Gymnastics if the trials do make their way to Omaha in 2024 and based on what we saw with the swim trials, the city would likely see an economic impact as well.

