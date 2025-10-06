Witness describes scene as SWAT arrests shooting suspect at McDonald's near 114th and Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer provided an update Monday morning on a shooting that sent an Omaha police officer to the hospital.

According to police, the shooting occurred at the QuikTrip located at 120th and Dodge Street. After the shooting, the suspect ran to the McDonald's near 114th and Dodge Street, where police received a 911 call and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Kathy Ferguson, who works next to the McDonald's, was arriving for work around 6:30 a.m. Monday when police began arriving on scene.

"I pulled in here and when I got out of the car I could see guns were drawn and the SWAT team just pulled up and they were heading in and I heard some yelling, so kind of scary," Ferguson said.

Ferguson said she hasn't seen something like this happen in the area since she's worked there and hopes the officer involved is okay.

Police maintained a presence at the business throughout Monday morning, helping employees get inside. Officers removed traffic cones and reopened the McDonald's at 9:30 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

