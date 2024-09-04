Wohlner's Neighborhood Grocery to close after 100 years in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The owners of Wohlner's Neighborhood Grocery have announced their intention to close, marking the end of the store's 100 years in Omaha.

Bob and Dianne Kimball plan to retire, the store said in an announcement Wednesday morning. An exact closing date has not been set yet.

"This decision certainly wasn't easy," said Bob Kimball. "But after many years of serving this community, we feel it's time to enjoy the next chapter of our lives. We're incredibly grateful for the support of our loyal customers, who have become like family to us."

The store has been at its current location at Midtown Crossing at 33rd St. and Dodge for 15 years, and had occupied the building at 52nd St. and Leavenworth prior to that.

This leaves downtown and midtown residents with fewer options for grocery shopping as the city encourages more development and growth in those neighborhoods.

Midtown Crossing said in a statement that the company is actively trying to find a new tenant that "will continue to serve the community in a meaningful way."

