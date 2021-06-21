Woman, 78, in shot in Lincoln; husband arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 78-year-old Lincoln woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head, and police say her husband is the suspect.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the shooting happened Sunday morning. The couple’s son, who also lives at the home, was awakened by a gunshot and found his mother injured in the living room. Police say her injuries were life-threatening.

Police on Monday said the woman’s 80-year-old husband was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and a weapons crime. It wasn’t immediately clear if formal charges have been filed.

