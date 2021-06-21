Watch
Woman, 78, in shot in Lincoln; husband arrested

An arrest warrant was issued for Stephen A. Gentry, a former coach and teacher at Papillion South High School.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 13:32:59-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 78-year-old Lincoln woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head, and police say her husband is the suspect.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the shooting happened Sunday morning. The couple’s son, who also lives at the home, was awakened by a gunshot and found his mother injured in the living room. Police say her injuries were life-threatening.

Police on Monday said the woman’s 80-year-old husband was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and a weapons crime. It wasn’t immediately clear if formal charges have been filed.

