Woman arrested in Nebraska with 62 lbs. of meth (and young child) in SUV

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — More than $2 million worth of drugs, according the investigators, were discovered in the back of an SUV on Monday during a traffic stop in Seward County.



A deputy with the Seward County Interdiction Task Force pulled over a 2023 Jeep Laredo on I-80.

During the stop, they found 62 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $2.2 million hidden in the back of the SUV. A five-year-old child was also in the vehicle.

The driver, Maria S. Diaz, 50, of Joliet, IL, was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Intentional Child Abuse/No Injury.

