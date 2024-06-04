Watch Now
Woman arrested in Nebraska with 62 lbs. of meth (and young child) in SUV

The driver, Maria Diaz, 50, is from Illinois. According to the Seward County Sheriff's Office, the drugs carry a street value of $2.2 million.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jun 04, 2024

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — More than $2 million worth of drugs, according the investigators, were discovered in the back of an SUV on Monday during a traffic stop in Seward County.

  • A deputy with the Seward County Interdiction Task Force pulled over a 2023 Jeep Laredo on I-80.
  • During the stop, they found 62 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $2.2 million hidden in the back of the SUV. A five-year-old child was also in the vehicle.
  • The driver, Maria S. Diaz, 50, of Joliet, IL, was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Intentional Child Abuse/No Injury.

