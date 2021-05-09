Watch
Woman & boyfriend charged with attempted murder in Papillion

An arrest warrant was issued for Stephen A. Gentry, a former coach and teacher at Papillion South High School.
Posted at 3:12 PM, May 09, 2021
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old woman and her boyfriend have been arrested on suspicion of trying to kill her father. According to court documents, Gabriella Laws and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Joshua Fithian were both arrested last week in connection with the Jan. 17 attack in Papillion.

Officials said Fithian assaulted Laws’ father with a mallet, but the man survived. Fithian and Laws have both been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault and a weapons charge.

Laws and Fithian were being held in the Sarpy County Jail on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
