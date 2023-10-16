Woman charged in relation to two murders and a shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County investigators released new and stunning developments not just in the case of one murder but two and they believe the same woman was involved.

The first was in August of last year. Lamar Nedd's body was found near 73rd and Rainwood with several gunshot wounds, said deputies.

Then, Laron Hodges went missing in February of this year. His body was found with several gunshot wounds in the trunk of his impounded car in March.

Erika Mims, 41, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Her niece, 26-year-old Erykha Wilson, and 42-year-old Kenneth Smith are charged as accessories in the Hodges case.

A third shooting occurred in March of last year at 73rd and Maple. Mims faces first-degree assault there accused of shooting a man in the leg. The man survived.

Monday afternoon Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson flanked by members of his team talked about what it took to get to this point in filing charges. And he spoke directly to the Nedd and Hodges families.

“Thank you for your patience,” said Hanson. “These investigations are complex. They take time. We know the wait was arduous and painful, but we did it to bring you justice.”

Mims has been in jail since late March initially for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Her bond was set at a quarter of a million dollars for that, and bond for both Wilson and Smith was set at $5 million.

Investigators said similarities in the cases led them to look at connections and they learned that Mims was a mutual acquaintance of all of the victims.

Hanson said that allowed them to continue without potential witness tampering or destruction of evidence. They believe money was the motivation for the murders and investigators say they don't know if there could be other potential victims.

“The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Omaha Police Department are reviewing cases to determine if there are any other possible ties,” said Captain Eric Sellers with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information, the sheriff's office asks that you call crime stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

