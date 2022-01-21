Watch
Woman dies after being hit by SUV late Thursday

Police lights
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 35-year-old woman has died after being hit by an SUV late Thursday night, according to Omaha Police.

Around 10 p.m., first responders were called to the area of 95th Ave and Maple St for a pedestrian personal injury crash.

Investigation revealed 35-year-old Victoria Castro was walking in the westbound traffic lane. The westbound driver swerved but was unable to avoid striking Castro.

Castro was taken to Bergen with CPR in progress where she later died.

The driver was uninjured and the investigation is ongoing.

