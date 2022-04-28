Woman, dog found dead in Bellevue home with signs of recent fire

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) found a woman and her dog, both dead, in a Bellevue home.

Police say a neighbor became concerned after receiving no responses from the woman, so she entered the home with a key. It was then that the concerned neighbor found the body of 73-year-old Kathleen Janus.

BPD was dispatched to the home in the 7400 block of S. 28th St. and observed that "portions of the inside of the home exhibited signs of a recent fire, including the confirmed odor of smoke."

BPD also said in a press release that "there were no obvious signs of violence present" and the investigation is ongoing. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Investigations Division is also assisting.

One of Janus' dogs was also found dead with her, while another was alive. Both were handled by the Nebraska Humane Society.

