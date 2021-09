OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Police in Council Bluffs are searching for four suspects tied to an early morning shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

It happened at the American Inn on S. 24th St. just before 2 a.m.

Officers found a 40-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Council Bluffs Police said the suspects are driving a newer silver Hyundai Sonata.

