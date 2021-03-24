Woman-owned bakery in Omaha doing its part to support other women

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A little more than half of all food scientists are men. 3 News Now reporter Arianna Martinez went to a woman-owned bakery in Omaha where the owner is also a food scientist who makes it a point to support other women.

“There have been times where people don't take me particularly seriously because I am a woman,” said Katina Talley, owner of Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop. “There will be people that come into the shop and ask where my boss is and are surprised to find out that we are woman-owned."

Katina Talley is among the minority of female food scientists. Recently, she has seen a shift of more women in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) field.

She opened her own bakery in Omaha a few years ago and is excited to be a part of a sisterhood of women supporting women.

"A lot of times, society tries to pit us against each other and make us think that other women are competition,” she said. “I think that the absolute opposite is true. The more that we support each other, the more we grow and the more we thrive.”

About 80% of her customers and employees are women. Sweet Magnolias Bakery supports a nonprofit every month and for some customers, that’s what brings them in.

"I choose to support Sweet Magnolias because it is a woman-owned business that is all about social justice and giving back to the Omaha community," said customer Amanda Martinez.

Sweet Magnolias has two core principles when creating baked goods — authenticity and inclusivity.

"The authenticity piece kind of feeds into that everything is from scratch...real fat, real sugar, no replacements,” said Talley. “We don't count calories, we are very unapologetically indulgent. Inclusivity is making sure that there is something for everybody. We do make gluten-free goods, we make vegan goods and we want them to be just as indulgent and just as much of a treat as our traditional goods."

Until the end of March, 100% of the bakery’s proceeds from their unicorn bars will support the Omaha Women’s Fund and Women who run Nebraska.

Find out more about Sweet Magnolia’s Bake Shop by visiting the shop's website at https://www.sweetmagnoliasbakeshop.com/ .

The bakery is located at:

