Woman-owned business spotlight: Black Bottom Biscotti

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Sophia Jordan is the owner of Black Bottom Biscotti. Growing up, her father and grandfather owned businesses so she always figured she would too.

After a bakery stopped making her favorite flavor of biscotti, she got busy making it herself.

"And the rest is history. I started baking, I made it for friends,” Jordan said.

The pandemic allowed the shipping side of their bakery to grow.

"Mail order has picked up a lot,” Jordan said. “ One thing that COVID was good for to Black Bottom Biscotti is we mailed out a lot of biscotti, even to corporations who wanted to send out mailers. We're still doing it."

Being her own boss allows Jordan to keep her family involved in her passion for biscotti.

"I really enjoy having them here,” she said. “They are learning it. Hopefully, someone will take over the business one day, so I can vacation."

Jordan is thankful for the community of woman business owners who have mentored her along the way, and those who have helped her business grow by having her product in their stores.

ALSO SEE: Woman-owned business spotlight: EverBloom Floral

Woman-owned business spotlight: EverBloom Floral

"I'm not excluding the men, but most of the businesses I do business with are woman-owned, and that is really by chance,” Jordan said. “Like I said, I wasn't seeking out business, but a lot of women are opening their own businesses. It's nice. It encourages me to see so many woman business owners out there doing it."

Jordan hopes women continue to open businesses in our area.

"Just go for it,” she said. “Like I said you're going to learn as you go. So don't expect to have all the answers."

Black Bottom Biscotti continues to grow and they are currently looking for bakers. Jordan prefers someone with experience but says as long as they have the heart to learn she has a spot for them.

For more information, call them at 402-618-3867 or visit their website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.