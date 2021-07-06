Woman speaks out on pedestrian safety concerns in Blackstone

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Katelyn Foster lives in the Blackstone District with her husband and showed us first-hand the difficulty she experiences while commuting.

"I notice there's a lot of construction on the sidewalks and there's also scooters everywhere," Foster said.

Foster estimates it should be a three-minute walk from her apartment to the Blackstone District — but it takes much longer than that.

"Another thing I've noticed in Omaha, the little pedestrian light doesn't come on right away, you never know when to walk," Foster said.

Foster takes issue with all of the electric scooters on the sidewalks.

"The sidewalk is open, but there are two scooters here and I would like to point out, this scooter is right on the incline," Foster pointed out.

Foster made a YouTube video for Councilmember Danny Begley and sent it to him. 3 News Now reached out to Begley to see what his reaction is and he said he sympathizes with his constituent.

"The action I want to take is, number one, learning the process of how the city addresses those issues with my role as a councilmember, talking to the public works, the police, safety, to find out what we can do," Begley said.

Begley also said — until he finds an answer — constituents might have to get creative.

"When you're mapping out where you're walking if you're living up in that district, obviously you might have to take a little walking detour a little further than convenient," he said.

Ultimately, the price of great progress is construction he said.

"With the new construction going on with the new apartment complex and commercial being built on 37th and Farnam, these issues are not going away," Begley said.

As Begley rolls up his sleeves to find a solution, Foster is anticipating with bated breath.

"I just wanted to give him an on-the-ground perspective so he can make change."

Begley told 3 News Now this issue is on the agenda for the next Public Works committee meeting which is next Tuesday.

If you live in Omaha, you can report concerns on the city's website to the Omaha Public Works Department by clicking here, or by using the iOS and Android apps.

If you live in Council Bluffs you can do so by clicking here.

If you live anywhere else, contact your public works department.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

